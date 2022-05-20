Four arrested over Mount Roskill shooting, weapons seized

Four people have been arrested over a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Mount Roskill last year.

WEapon seized as part of Operation Ball. (Source: NZ Police)

One person was seriously injured in the October incident on Morrie Laing Ave and police say they are still on the road to recovery.

The arrests were made on Friday morning during a police search of several properties, where several illegal weapons were seized.

A 21-year-old man and two 27-year-old men have been charged with wounding and the commission of a crime with a firearm.

They are due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

A 33-year-old man, who has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, will appear in court at a later date.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they can’t rule out further arrests being made.