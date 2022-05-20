4-month-old baby smothered to death by family dog - Coroner

Source: 1News

A four-month-old baby died from suffocation after the family dog fell asleep on top of her, a coroner has ruled.

Generic photo of a baby

Generic photo of a baby (Source: istock.com)

On March 20, 2020, Korowai-Aroha Maru-Walker, aged four months, had been staying at her grandparents' home in Hamilton for the night. Along with her grandparents was her aunt and the family dog, a bulldog named Wairua.

She was put down to sleep on a Lazy Boy chair in the lounge at 9pm because she had outgrown her pod, and was bottle-fed again at 2am before falling back to sleep on the chair.

Her kaumātua slept on an air bed nearby.

However, when Korowai-Aroha’s aunt entered the lounge the following morning, she found the dog asleep on top of the baby. Wairua was pulled off, but Korowai-Aroha was unresponsive and could not be revived.

In his report, Coroner Matthew Bates described her death as "tragic" and served as a reminder that every sleep should be a safe sleep.

In 2017, the Ministry of Health launched a prevention programme to reduce the number of deaths of infants.

One of the two focuses of the programme was unsafe bed sharing.

"In the present case, there was no bed sharing with whānau, but the chair Korowai-Aroha was sleeping on was known to be used on occasion by the dogs of the kaumātua," Bates said.

"This presented a risk of smothering akin to risk associated with co-sleeping, as tragically realised in Korowai-Aroha’s case."

Bates emphasised that Korowai-Aroha was "clearly loved and well cared for by her whānau".

For that reason, he did not consider formal recommendations were necessary.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoAnimals

Popular Stories

1

4-month-old baby smothered to death by family dog - Coroner

2

Probable case of monkeypox in Australia

3

South Auckland student dies at school

4

Woman dies after being trapped under fallen tree in Cambridge

5

Explainer: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

Latest Stories

Woman awarded $146k after being excluded from work drinks

Star-studded athletics team named to represent NZ at Comm Games

Hutt Hospital not only medical facility facing earthquake risk

Aerial images show destruction caused by Levin tornado

Woman dies after being trapped under fallen tree in Cambridge

Related Stories

Woman dies after being trapped under fallen tree in Cambridge

Kiingitanga representatives head to UK for Princes Trust

Mystery remains as to who killed 'tame' eels in Whangamatā

15-year-old girl missing from Hamilton home