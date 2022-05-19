Treasury upset as Wall St Journal breaches Budget embargo

Source: 1News

The Treasury is “seriously disappointed” in US business newspaper The Wall Street Journal following a breach of lock-up protocol on reporting on Budget 2022.

Parliament in Wellington.

Parliament in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

The Wall Street Journal had agreed to comply with lock-up protocols as a condition for attending the restricted briefing.

The WSJ "proactively informed a Treasury official" just after 1pm that they had breached the strict 2pm embargo, the Treasury’s deputy secretary for budget and public services, Struan Little, said in a media release.

“We are extremely disappointed with this serious breach of lock-up protocol. The embargoed information made available to the 200-odd people who attended the event was both restricted and sensitive," he said.

The Treasury is now working with the Wall Street Journal to “clarify and understand the action” leading up to the breach of the embargo.

“Once we are confident that we have established the facts, we will advise the Wall Street Journal of the consequences of their actions."

An internal investigation, overseen by the Budget Governance Group, has since been launched.

It will include a review into the existing protocols to ensure they remain fit-for-purpose for future lock-up events.

New ZealandPoliticsBudget 2022

Popular Stories

1

Parents 'horrified' as Orewa College assault footage emerges

2

Budget 2022: Over 2 million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

3

US man accused of shooting wife's workmate, making her behead him

4

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

5

Vaccine sceptic Eric Clapton has Covid-19

Latest Stories

Six arrested over Northland drive-by shooting

North Korea fights Covid with tea and infomercials

Former teen heartthrob Cody Simpson qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Parents 'horrified' as Orewa College assault footage emerges

Prince Harry, Meghan filming reality show for Netflix

Related Stories

$188m Māori Health Authority boost 'not enough' - experts

Recap: Budget 2022 revealed to New Zealand

Budget 2022: Over 2 million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

Govt delivers $1.2b for Māori in Budget 2022