Nelson man allegedly put doctored images of teens on adult websites

A Nelson man is accused of doctoring photos of teenage girls from Marlborough with sexually explicit additions and posting them to adult websites.

The 56-year-old is facing charges of causing digital harm, possession of objectionable material and child exploitation.

Police were told last week a number of young women, mainly from Marlborough, had seen photos taken from social media and had sexually explicit alterations made to them for reposting to adult websites.

“This type of crime is extremely upsetting for those affected by it and I am glad we have been able to stop this person from causing more harm,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan.

People who fear they may have been targeted are encouraged to get in touch with Marlborough police.

The man will appear in Nelson District Court on Monday.