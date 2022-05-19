Kiingitanga representatives head to UK for Princes Trust

Representatives of the Kiingatanga are travelling to the United Kingdom to strengthen their relationship with the Princes Trust.

King Tāwhiao (Source: Te Karere)

This year marks 200 years since the birth of King Tāwhiao, who was the first Māori monarch to travel to the UK.

Kīngi Tūheitia's wife Makau Ariki Atawhai and daughter Puhi Ariki Nga Wai Hono i te Po are part of the group that have left for the UK in support of the work of the Trust's Aotearoa branch, and in commemoration of his birth.

The Māori king himself will remain in Aotearoa.

A key objective of the visit is to deepen the relationship between the Kiingitanga and the Princes Trust.

The Trust was founded by Charles, the Prince of Wales in 1976 and aims to help rangatahi (young people) across the globe, to develop and upskill future entrepreneurs.

Prince Charles. (Source: Associated Press)

Aotearoa's branch was launched in 2018 and provides scholarships to rangatahi between the ages of 18 to 30.

Rod Baxter, Prince's Trust Aotearoa chief executive, told Te Karere the organisation was excited for the trip, and grateful for their relationship with the Kiingitanga.

“Essentially we’re coming together because we have a joint commitment for rangatahi, the taiohi (youth) and for the wellbeing of whānau, hapū and iwi.”

The Kiingitanga on Wednesday held a ceremony at the whare karakia in Hopuhopu to see the group off safely to the UK.