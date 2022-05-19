Ioane brothers ruled out for Blues against Brumbies

Blues stars Akira and Rieko Ioane have been ruled out of the top-of-the-table clash against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday.
Loose forward Akira has injured a foot that he has been rehabilitating since the start of the season and midfielder Rieko has not recovered from a hamstring strain suffered early in the Blues’ 53-26 win over the Reds at Eden Park.
Anton Segner will join Hoskins Sotutu and skipper Dalton Papalii in the loose forwards, while Bryce Heem, who scored two tries against the Reds after replacing Rieko, will start alongside Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the midfield.
A victory against the second-placed Brumbies will see the Blues wrap up top spot on the ladder and home advantage through the playoffs.
Their final regular season game is against the Waratahs in Sydney.
READ MORE: Rieko Ioane injury the only downer for Blues as they eye finals
“We have been taking things one game at a time and not getting ahead of ourselves. This is one of the absolute key tests for us this season and we are ready for a real dog-fight,” said coach Leon MacDonald.
“The Brumbies have only lost twice all year and with one of those last weekend [against the Crusaders], we know they will come with all they have on Saturday.
“We are absolutely looking forward to the confrontation. They have strength across the park and we will need to match them. The team have prepared well and now have to execute both individually and as a team, plus show real discipline because the Brumbies will take full toll if they can earn opportunity in our territory.”
The competition’s leading points scorer Stephen Perofeta, sitting on 99 points, again starts at fullback for the Blues.
The Blues team to play the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday, kick-off 9.45pm is:
1. Alex Hodgman
2. Kurt Eklund
3. Ofa Tuungafasi
4. James Tucker
5. Sam Darry
6. Anton Segner
7. Dalton Papalii ©
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Beauden Barrett
11. Caleb Clark
12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
13. Bryce Heem
14. Mark Telea
15. Stephen Perofeta
Reserves:
16. Ricky Riccitelli
17. Karl Tu’inukuafe
18. Nepo Laulala
19. Luke Romano
20. Adrian Choat
21. Sam Nock
22. Tanielu Tele’a
23. Zarn Sullivan