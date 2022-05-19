Emotional plea from parents of French teen missing in NZ

The parents of a French teenager who went missing in Auckland just over two years ago are appealing to the public for help.

Eloi Jean Rolland. (Source: 1News)

Eloi Rolland, who was 18 at the time, has not been seen since March 2020, right before New Zealand's first Covid-19 lockdown.

He was last seen on the morning of Saturday March 7. Cellphone records indicate he was in the area of Piha Road at 9.18am that day.

Due to the pandemic, his parents Catherine and Thierry Rolland haven't been able to get to New Zealand until now, where they are seeking the public's help.

On Thursday they appeared on Breakfast and spoke through an interpreter.

"We're here [in New Zealand] to call for all witnesses to come forward," Thierry said.

Catherine and Thierry Rolland. (Source: Breakfast)

"He came to New Zealand to perfect his English, to discover your beautiful country New Zealand and to become independent."

Rolland came to New Zealand on a nine month student visa.

"If anybody can give a sign of him, that he's well, happy, just something like that then I'd be happy," Catherine said.

She said she believes there are two possible scenarios about what happened to her son: One that he's had a mental break down and got lost, or he's had an accident.

"We'd like the search to keep on going, and all the people who met him in his last few days say Eloi is optimistic, he's open, he's kind."

Anyone with information about Eloi Rolland's disappearance is urged to contact police.

