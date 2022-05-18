McCullum names 'exciting' England Test squad to face NZ

Brendon McCullum has named a familiar England side for the first two Tests against New Zealand next month, in his first act as England coach.

Brendon McCullum. (Source: Getty)

The former Black Caps captain has called up two uncapped players to the 13-man squad, while experienced duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad have returned to lead the bowling attack.

Durham seamer Matthew Potts is in line for a Test debut, having dominated in the County Championship this season, taking 35 wickets including four five-wicket hauls.

In the batting stocks, Zak Crawley and Alex Lees look set to open the batting, while Ollie Pope is set for a promotion to No.3, with Joe Root to follow at No.4. New captain Ben Stokes will bat at No.6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook has been rewarded for some brilliant form in the County Championship with a call-up to the Test side. He has scored 758 runs at an average of 151.60 in the first-class competition this season.

Rounding out the squad are wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, spinner Jack Leach, batsman Jonny Bairstow and seamer Craig Overton.

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson and Saqib Mahmood all missed out due to injury.

Managing director for England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, said it was an "exciting squad" that could compete with New Zealand.

"It promises to be a mouthwatering series, and I can't wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country."

The first Test begins at Lord's on June 2.

England squad for first two Tests: Ben Stokes (c), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Ben Foakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts