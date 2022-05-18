Kane Williamson to fly home for birth of second child

Kane Williamson will depart the Indian Premier League and return home to New Zealand for the birth of his second child with partner Sarah Raheem.

Kane Williamson and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won five straight games to help them climb to second in the IPL this year. (Source: Photosport)

His IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad announced on social media that Williamson, their captain, would be leaving the tournament and returning home.

"Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!" the team wrote.

𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑨𝑳 𝑼𝑷𝑫𝑨𝑻𝑬:



Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. 🧡



Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise pic.twitter.com/3CFbvN60r4 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 18, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Williamson and Raheem have a daughter Maggie, who was born in late 2019.

Sunrisers are eighth on the table and must win their final match against Punjab Kings, while hoping other results go their way to make the playoffs.

The Black Caps skipper had been set to fly to England from the IPL for New Zealand's three-match Test series against England that begins on June 2.