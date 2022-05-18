Good as Gold: Auckland man still volunteering aged 100

Source: Seven Sharp

This week’s ASB Good as Gold winner, Jack Field, helped to set up West Auckland Riding for the Disabled in 1976 and has been volunteering with them ever since, still coming to every session.

Field lost his daughter to spina bifida when she was just a baby so he has a true empathy and compassion for children with disabilities.

You can nominate someone deserving for ASB Good as Gold through this link.

ASB asked Hilary Barry to surprise Field on his 100th Birthday and made a donation for $10,000 to West Auckland RDA in his name for his long years of service to his community.

Watch the moment he is surprised with the award in the video above.

