Fleeing driver uses footpath, hits cop car in wild Southland chase

Two people have been arrested following a car chase through Southland that saw the fleeing driver steer a vehicle onto a footpath, narrowly avoiding pedestrians before losing control and hitting a police car.

According to police the chase began early on Tuesday when a man driving a stolen car crashed on the Devil's Staircase, near Queenstown, and was picked up by a woman driving another car.

They headed south but were identified by police in Lumsden and directed to pull over. However, they refused to stop and continued on State Highway 6 towards Invercargill.

Police deployed spikes in Benmore, but the car avoided them and continued driving, where they soon arrived in Winton. Despite the long-winded chase for over 100km, police said the fleeing car didn't exceed the speed limit at any time.

Determined to avoid police, the car drove up onto the footpath and headed north, narrowly avoiding a coffee cart and several people along the way.

However, the fleeing pair lost control and drove into a police car, positioned on the corner of Great North Rd and Clyde St.

A 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested and will appear in Invercargill District Court.

The woman has been charged with reckless driving, failing to stop and not having a license. She will appear in court on Thursday.

The man has been charged with car theft, resisting police and careless driving. He will appear in court on Monday.