First footage of electric seagliders coming to NZ released

The first footage of an electric seaglider bound for New Zealand in a few years has been unveiled.

It shows a quarter-scale prototype with a wingspan of about 5.5m whipping across the ocean, floating and foiling. A full-scale prototype is currently in the works.

Kiwi business Ocean Flyer last month announced some of the electric seagliders it's ordered will be in service here by 2025, each capable of seating 12 passengers.

US company Regent is building the seagliders in a $700m deal with Ocean Flyer.

They are capable of travelling up to 290km at speeds of up to 290km/h, Ocean Flyer hoping they'll make it more affordable for Kiwis to get around. The purchase is also aimed at helping the country achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The quarter scale prototype of a seaglider. (Source: Ocean Flyer)

Ocean Flyer CEO Shah Aslam told Breakfast in April the seagliders start travelling on their hull and go up onto their foils as they gain speed. Once at full throttle they are capable of flying around 10m above the ocean's surface.

He told 1News on Wednesday the 25 seagliders are made up of 15 12-seater Viceroys and 10 100-seater Monarchs. The latter are expected to be in service in New Zealand by 2028.

Aslam is confident they will be a hit with Kiwis as they are fast, comfortable and affordable.

"People will definitely jump on board."