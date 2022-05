A firefighter has been injured tackling a large building fire in Takanini, Auckland overnight.

Building damaged by fire in Takanini, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The fire broke out at the premises on Walters Rd at around midnight and grew. A workshop and a money-loan shop operate out of the building.

The firefighter was injured early on and taken to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the fire's peak, 14 appliances and 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze.

The fire has been extinguished.

Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating the fire.