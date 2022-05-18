China Eastern plane crash likely a deliberate act - report

A report from a US investigation states the recent China Eastern plane crash which claimed the lives of 132 people was likely an intentional act from someone in the cockpit to take the plane down rather than a mechanical error.

In this photo taken by mobile phone released by Xinhua News Agency, a piece of wreckage of the China Eastern's flight MU5735 are seen after it crashed on a mountain. (Source: Associated Press)

The flight from the city of Kunming in southwestern China was flying at 8800 metres on Monday, March 21 when it suddenly nosedived into a mountainous area, shortly before it would have started its descent to the airport in Guangzhou, a provincial capital and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong on China’s southeastern coast.

On Wednesday, US media is reporting that officials believe there was deliberate input from the cockpit which forced the Boeing 737-800 plane into an unrecoverable nose-dive.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) an unnamed source revealed: “The plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit.”

The WSJ article also states that Chinese officials have not reported there were any mechanical issues with the Boeing 737-800.

At the time of the crash, an air traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane’s altitude drop sharply but got no reply.

Chinese officials say the investigation is ongoing.