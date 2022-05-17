Person seriously hurt in assault at Wellington's Tawa College

One person has been seriously injured after an assault at Tawa College near Wellington.

Tawa College. (Source: Google Maps)

The college was placed into lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

Police were alerted to an assault at the college around 2.15pm.

Wellington Free Ambulance says one person was taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Police say it was an isolated incident and "poses no threat to the wider community".

"Contrary to other reports, this was not believed to be gang related."

A number of senior students told 1News they were not allowed back onto school grounds after returning from their lunch break.

They say the lockdown lasted for around one hour.

1News understands a person may have been stabbed at the school, which is also being reported by other media.

However, police have yet to confirm this.

A teacher outside the school told 1News the students acted fast and were quick to get under desks and go through lockdown procedures.