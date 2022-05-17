Historic Otago club makes much-needed changes for women's rugby

There's a rich 150-year history at Dunedin's Alhambra Rugby club that's largely been dominated by the men's game.

While the women are rapidly catching up in the sport, their club rooms are falling behind.

"Pretty much we could see the boys using the urinals and they could see us in the showers," says Alhambra player Paige Church.

"Majority of our girls didn't feel comfortable using the bathrooms at trainings and games and that just didn't seem right," says Katie Hensman.

The bathrooms that they're talking about were open viewing, urinals right in the doorway and communal showers just around a corner -hardly inviting for the female players.

But it's been the norm for Alhambra women since their first female team in 1991.

"When you finish a game and you don't feel like going into the changing room and having a shower, you'll go home and you may not come back to the club rooms," says club legend Farah Palmer.

It's an ongoing issue in women's sport.

In the past year almost two million dollars was put towards updating Eden Park's changing rooms for the women's cricket, rugby and football World Cups.

Grassroots is a different ball game. Funding is tricky and clubs are in a range of situations. But most agree as the women's game grows, so does the need to better accommodate them.

In just six weeks Alhambra's facilities designed for men crumbled, and the women finally had their own space.

"I've played for the club for five years and last Saturday was the first time I've showered here," says Hensman.

"Women have a place in rugby and they deserve a place in rugby and sometimes you need to take up that space and like demand it!"

But there is one thing the players says is missing.

"Katie forgot the stubby holders for the shower beers so we will have to get those installed," Hensman joked.

Still some finishing touches to go but this is a pretty good start.