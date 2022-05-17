Person hospitalised after brawl near Rotorua's Eat Streat

Source: 1News

One person has been hospitalised and three people arrested after a brawl broke out in downtown Rotorua on Tuesday evening.

Eat Streat in Rotorua (file image).

Police said two groups of people were involved in the incident that took place on Tutanekai St, near the popular dining area Eat Streat, around 6pm.

Three of the people involved were arrested shortly after leaving the area.

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police are seeking any footage people may have taken of the brawl. Anyone with footage should contact police.

