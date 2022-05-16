'Reckless driving' journey after robbers flee Auckland store

Four people have been arrested after a Noel Leeming electronics store was robbed and two police vehicles were rammed overnight in Auckland.

The incident started at around 1am in Silverdale in the city's north.

As police arrived at the store two vehicles fled the scene.

The police eagle helicopter was deployed. Officers onboards saw stolen goods being taken from the vehicles into another vehicle.

"Ground staff were directed to this location and attempted to block this third vehicle, but it rammed two of our vehicles before fleeing," police said.

The helicopter followed one of the vehicles as it entered the motorway on the wrong side of the road before driving across the Harbour Bridge and exiting on Curran St where road spikes were successful.

The fleeing vehicle continued through Ponsonby and drove onto the North-Western motorway.

Police said officers in the helicopter saw the vehicle being driven around the motorway "in a dangerous manner."

"Spikes were again successfully deployed near Westgate," police said.

The car entered the motorway again, but was blocked by police shortly after.

Police said the four people were then taken into custody including a 20-year-old driver.

The other people were aged between 15 and 17.

Police said it is incredibly disappointed in the group.

"These offenders have demonstrated a complete disregard for every other person who may have been using the road at this time.

"It is sheer luck the public and the offenders themselves were not seriously injured as a result of this reckless driving behaviour."

Inquiries are ongoing and police said it expects to lay a number of charges.