Police are seeking sightings of a Papakura woman missing since around 4pm on Monday afternoon.

Nicole Thomas. (Source: NZ Police)

Nicole Thomas, 23, was last seen wearing a blue top and black and white pants, and her family have concerns for her safety.

Thomas was last seen wearing this jersey. (Source: NZ Police)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 111 and quote event number P050591638.