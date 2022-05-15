Ollie Norris an unlikely hero as Chiefs steal dramatic win from Rebels

The Chiefs have stolen a 33-30 victory from the Rebels in the final seconds in Melbourne – with replacement prop Ollie Norris scoring a try with time almost up to break the home side’s hearts.

Chiefs prop Ollie Norris scores the very late match-winner for his side against the Rebels in Melbourne. (Source: Getty)

It was Norris’ first try in Super Rugby and it could prove to be extremely important as it pushed his side into the competition’s top four.

It was a shattering finish for the Rebels who were within touching distance of a famous victory during a difficult season for them.

The Chiefs would have arrived at Aami Park with expectations of a bonus point victory after the Blues demolished the Rebels at Eden Park last weekend, but the home side showed a greater desire during a match in which the lead changed hands several times.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a dramatic end to a match in which the Chiefs, missing the yellow-carded Luke Jacobson, were strangely flat despite having the greater attacking firepower.

They failed to win enough possessions and hardly fired a shot in the opening quarter, the Rebels enjoying a huge share of ball and territory and the home side should have come away with more than a solitary Reece Hodge penalty for their efforts.

Hodge had earlier missed a penalty from close range, but finally got one after lock Matt Philip went extremely close to a try after a bruising run by the impressive No.8 Robert Leota. Replays suggested Philip may have put the ball on the line.

The Chiefs launched only one attack in that time, a promising effort that foundered on a penalty advantage, which Josh Ioane, back in the side after recovering from a rib injury, promptly kicked dead rather than for the touch he was aiming for.

Still, their attacking quality soon shone through, loose forward Jacobson crashing over from a ruck near the line and wing Chase Tiatia scoring in the left corner from a pinpoint wide pass from fullback Kaleb Trask.

Their support play and offloading was on a different level to the Rebels and the match appeared to be slipping from the home side’s grasp.

READ MORE: Rieko Ioane injury the only downer for Blues as they eye finals

ADVERTISEMENT

The sinbinning of No.3 Pone Fa’amausili for retaliation after a stunning tackle, albeit while offside, on Naitoa Ah Kuoi, late in the half didn’t bode well for the Rebels, but an intercept and 75m run to the line by first-five Carter Gordon narrowed the score 12-10 and gave them hope at halftime.

The sight of the under-manned Rebels scrum marching the Chiefs backwards just after the break for a penalty would have raised eyebrows in the visiting team’s coaching box, but while the Rebels botched the resulting lineout, they struck soon after with a piece of opportunism.

A loose Ioane pass was kicked through by Andrew Kellaway and the midfielder was over by the posts to put the Rebels back in the lead 17-12.

Tries from Samisoni Taukei'aho and Emoni Naraway gave the lead back to the Chiefs but a stunning try from Hodge, who caught a high Gordon kick with no defenders around him and strolled under the posts, narrowed the gap to 26-24.

With Jacobson shown a yellow card for a high tackle, the game was slipping away from the Chiefs.

A Hodge penalty with three minutes remaining gave the Rebels the lead again and victory was in their sights. Sam Cane dropped the ball for the Chiefs when launching a late attack and time appeared to be running out on the visitors – they also botched an attacking lineout.

But with No.10 Ioane re-finding his groove late on, the Chiefs rolled the dice on the final attack, and Norris, the most unlikely match winner, did the rest.