Man's body found after 'disorder incident' in Tauranga home

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead following a "disorder incident" at a home in Tauranga on Saturday night.

A file image of a police officer.

Police say they were called to a disorder incident involving a group of people at a property on Maungatapu Road just after 10.30pm, Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said in a statement.

The body was found by police after arriving at the scene.

Wilson says police believe those involved in the disorder incident were known to each other.

Scene examinations will continue at two Maungatapu Road properties on Sunday.

"Residents in the Maungatapu area will notice an increased police presence in the coming days while enquiries are ongoing," he said.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

