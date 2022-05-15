Magnitude 4.7 earthquake near Wellington felt by thousands

Source: 1News

Thousands of Kiwis have had a rough start to the morning after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Wellington.

A seisomograph shows an earthquake (file picture).

A seisomograph shows an earthquake (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The "moderate" quake, centred 25km west of Paraparaumu at a depth of 28km, struck just after 8am,according to GeoNet.

Over 13,000 people reported feeling the earthquake on the GeoNet website.

It was felt as far north as Auckland and as far south as Southland.

Wellington Regional Emergency Management tweeted that they felt a "light rock and roll".

"That was a Sunday morning reminder to know what to do in an earthquake."

One Twitter user replied, "It was like something hit the side of the house, with bang sound and the house shook".

