Investigation underway after man's body found in South Auckland

An investigation is underway after a man's body was located in South Auckland early on Sunday morning.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A police spokesperson told 1News officers were called to the scene on Wakefield Road, in Favona, following a report of an "incident" around 3.30am.

Inquiries are underway to establish how the man died and his identity is not yet known.

They will be speaking to witnesses in the area at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

St John said an ambulance was called to the scene following a "motor vehicle incident" in the area at 3.29am.

A scene investigation is being carried out.