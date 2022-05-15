Investigation underway after man's body found in South Auckland

Source: 1News

An investigation is underway after a man's body was located in South Auckland early on Sunday morning.

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A police spokesperson told 1News officers were called to the scene on Wakefield Road, in Favona, following a report of an "incident" around 3.30am.

Inquiries are underway to establish how the man died and his identity is not yet known.

They will be speaking to witnesses in the area at the time.

St John said an ambulance was called to the scene following a "motor vehicle incident" in the area at 3.29am.

A scene investigation is being carried out.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at New York supermarket

2

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake near Wellington felt by thousands

3

Two people seriously injured following Auckland assault

4

Three-car ram-raid fails at Auckland luxury clothing store

5

Man's body found after 'disorder incident' in Tauranga home

Latest Stories

Liverpool hold nerve to win FA Cup and keep 'quad' hopes alive

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at New York supermarket

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake near Wellington felt by thousands

Two people seriously injured following Auckland assault

Investigation underway after man's body found in South Auckland

Related Stories

Two people seriously injured following Auckland assault

Man's body found after 'disorder incident' in Tauranga home

Teen's toy train set to break Guinness World Record

Auckland liquor store ram-raided twice in as many days