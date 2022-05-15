Family of Kiwi man who died in UK says death a 'terrible accident'

The family of Kiwi man Joseph Day, who recently died in the UK, says his death was a "terrible accident".

Joseph Day. (Source: Supplied)

The 31-year-old was reported missing on Monday May 2 in Bristol, England, after not having been heard from or seen since the evening of April 30 (UK time).

A body was found in the search for Joseph on Tuesday May 3. The body was found in Bristol's Avon Gorge.

On Sunday May 15, Joseph's family released a statement saying they believe his death was a "terrible accident".

"At this stage Joseph’s death is still being treated as unexplained and the coroner’s inquest has not yet been completed," the statement reads.

"From the evidence that has been presented to us by the police, as a family we believe that Joseph has had a terrible accident.

"We know that the Avon and Somerset police are under a great deal of pressure to give media a statement due to the exceptional public interest both in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

"There are still further lines of inquiry taking place and we do ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time until we have further answers.

"A celebration of Joseph’s life for family and friends will be held at the Auckland Town Hall on Thursday 26th May at 11am," the statement concludes.

Last week Avon and Somerset police told 1News the coroner will establish the cause of death.

Breakfast's Matty McLean led a tribute to Joseph earlier in May saying he had followed in his dad's footsteps to become a camera operator at TVNZ. Joseph had worked for TVNZ for more than 10 years. His dad still does.

"The two of them are so well-loved in our newsroom whānau," Matty said.

"He was also a big part of our Breakfast whānau," Matty continued, "having worked on countless live mornings for us across the country, always bringing a quiet confidence and calmness to his work, much needed in the high pressure world of live telly."

Fellow Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson said the Breakfast whānau - and wider TVNZ whānau - wanted to publicly honour Joe "as a colleague, friend and brother".

A montage of photos of Joe was then played to Kiwi band Six60's song Pepeha.