Stars pull away to claim big ANZ Premiership win over Magic

The Stars have claimed a vital win in their final push to reach the ANZ Premiership playoffs, pulling away from the Magic in the second half to claim a 67-53 victory in Hamilton on Saturday.

Maia Wilson. (Source: Photosport)

The Magic held a 31-29 lead at halftime, but the Stars came out firing in the third quarter and carried that momentum through the rest of the match.

The Magic proved to be their own biggest enemy again and left the door ajar for the visitors to pounce.

The Stars capitalised on their turnover opportunities in the second half of the game, gaining confidence along the way to deliver win.

The victory opens a seven-point gap in the ladder between the Stars in third and the fourth-placed Southern Steel, who have two games in-hand.

Both goal shoots were prominent in the match with returning Magic star Ameliaranne Ekenasio and opposite Maia Wilson both shooting above 90 per cent for the match.

However, it was the handling of the ball that ultimately decided the affair with the Stars able to go on a nine-goal unanswered run in the third quarter to take control of the match.

With a comfortable lead, the Stars looked to hammer home the advantage, with goal attack Jamie Hume sinking a series of long-range bombs while doing her bit on defence as well.