Man seriously injured in stabbing at Auckland home

A man has been seriously injured following a stabbing in Auckland on Friday night.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to a home on Gardner Avenue, in New Lynn, around 11.30pm "after receiving information a person had been stabbed".

An injured man was located at the property and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A 47-year-old man was arrested soon after, police said.

He is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Saturday on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, driving in a dangerous manner and failing to stop when followed by red/blue flashing lights.

