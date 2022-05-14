7068 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 18 deaths reported

There are 7068 new Covid-19 cases to report in the community on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

The cases, detected through PCR and RAT tests, are in Northland (202), Auckland (2409), Waikato (507), Bay of Plenty (200), Lakes (120), Hawke’s Bay (219), MidCentral (237), Whanganui (55), Taranaki (198), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (75), Capital and Coast (459), Hutt Valley (228), Nelson Marlborough (209), Canterbury (1,096), South Canterbury (105), Southern (619), West Coast (69), and unknown (4).

There are 398 people in hospital with the virus, including eight in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The same number of people were hospitalised with the virus on Thursday and Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced 18 deaths of people with Covid-19, with those deaths stretching back to April 28.

Of the 18 people who died, one person was in their 40s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s, five in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Four of the people were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, two each were from the MidCentral DHB area, Northland and the Wellington region, and one each were from the West Coast, Canterbury, South Canterbury, Southern and Lakes DHB.

Nine were women and nine were men.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 958 and the seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 15, up from 14 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7595, up from 7512 a week ago.

Delays to reporting deaths can be associated with people dying with, rather than of, the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died, the ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current cases in hospital are in Northland (9), Waitemata (48), Counties Manukau (41), Auckland (100), Waikato (39), Bay of Plenty (10), Lakes (3), Hawke’s Bay (11), Taranaki (8), Whanganui (1), MidCentral (21), Wairarapa (2), Hutt Valley (9), Capital and Coast (13), Nelson Marlborough (6), Canterbury (52), South Canterbury (3), West Coast (4), and Southern (18).

But the ministry added "numbers for Auckland and Hawke’s Bay have not been provided today and are from the hospitalisation figures reported on 13 May".

The ministry said 6843 of Saturday's cases were detected through RATs and 225 were detected through PCR tests.

A total of 3722 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 14,412 RAT results were reported.

There are also 62 new cases of Covid-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Saturday.

On Friday, 7441 new community cases were announced.