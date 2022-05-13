Super Rugby needs to be more 'fan-centric', says Blues CEO

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore believes Super Rugby has become a system for the All Blacks instead of a competition for the fans - but added there are signs of a change on the cards.

Hore spoke to 1News ahead of Saturday's match against the Reds at Eden Park with the Blues flying sky high at the top of the table with 10 wins from 11 matches so far this season, including a 71-28 thrashing of the Rebels last week.

However despite the form of the team this year, the large Auckland fan base aren't responding with ticket sales, with approximately 15,000 fans turning out last week.

It's an issue that has plagued the Super Rugby competition for years, regardless of whether it's the Pacific, Aotearoa or any other variant of the southern hemisphere club competition.

Hore believes part of the problem is that the competition has gone away from what made it so successful in the first place - providing an entertaining afternoon of footy for fans.

Blues CEO Andrew Hore. (Source: Photosport)

"The key is the competition has got to move slightly, and there's got to be a balance to this, from a high-performance product that underpins the All Blacks, which is what it's become, because it wasn't like that when it started," Hore told 1News.

"It needs to go back to a fan-centric model."

The issue is more complex than it seems though, Hore believes, with the All Blacks not solely to blame for denying fans of star players and match-ups.

In recent years All Blacks selections have influenced Kiwi Super Rugby line-ups for multiple reasons, including resting players or restricting their minutes early in the season after playing in the end-of-year the year prior.

Hore said to the All Blacks' credit, those restrictions and influences were easing.

Beauden Barrett waits for the ball at a Blues scrum. (Source: Photosport)

"I think Ian Foster and his group have given up a lot because there's some flexibility with our players," he said.

"Even if they were available the whole time though, they wouldn't play the whole time because we've got to get the best out of them at the end of the season.

"There's a really fine balance that we've edged closer towards now."

Hore said fans also needed to change their perspective about Super Rugby to help it thrive again too.

"We have a tendency and we've gotten into a really bad habit of bagging everything about the competition instead of saying 'hold on, they've loosened the All Blacks rotation rules, they've created a competition that is less confusing, they're listening to what the fans needs are'.

"The fans wanted a Pasifika team, they got a Pasifika team."

Joining the global game

Moana Pasifika celebrate Tomasi Alosio's try at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

With that said, another way to reignite interest in New Zealand and Australia is the ongoing work towards a yearly world club championship.

Hore said current discussions around the format of the competition would see multiple sides from the north and south included rather than a straight champion versus champion final.

"The general feeling is there would be pools... and a certain number of teams from the southern hemisphere matching a certain number of teams from the north," Hore said.

Hore said one of the issues those looking to create the global competition are addressing is when it would slot into rugby calendar.

1News understands Super Rugby could forgo its playoffs and instead send teams to the new competition instead to make the timing work.

Just when the competition could come to fruition remains to be seen but Hore said the New Zealand clubs support the idea.

"We needed to move from a relevant local competition and attach it to an international competition.

"We've got to start looking outside of our country and work at ways of generating new forms of revenue.

"From the New Zealand clubs, there's a desire for that to happen."

Watch 1News at 6pm on Friday for more from Andrew Hore's interview with Andrew Saville.