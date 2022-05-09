Govt to support small businesses after spate of ram-raids

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says discussions are ongoing over how to support small business after a recent spate of ram-raid robberies.

It comes after a $600 million support package was announced by the Government on Sunday as part of Budget 2022 that will increase police numbers, tackle gang violence, and extend rehabilitation programmes.

However, the law and order announcement didn't include specific funding to address the recent spike in ram-raid-style burglaries - Police Minister Poto Williams saying the spike came after the Budget was being put together.

She said the Government was meeting with small businesses to consider a "whole range of measures" and work out what they needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Robertson said the Government wants to support small business over the recent issues with ram-raids and is in the process of finalising details at the moment.

"There are a number of matters to get right around this - there are local authority rules around the placement of things like bollards and we have to work those through as well."

He said the approach would be similar to what the Government did in 2020 by subsidising the installation of fog cannons to small business owners.

READ MORE: Retail store in Auckland's Panmure hit in early morning ram-raid

In 2020, then police minister, Stuart Nash announced new funding for fog cannons in retail premises where workers face a high risk of aggravated robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

When triggered in the event of a robbery, the devices emit a non-toxic vapour and a high-pitched noise - deterring offenders.

Police told 1News on Monday after two extensions of the programme funding, they have successfully delivered almost all the 1000 fog cannons available to dairies and superettes that have experienced an aggravated robbery.

"Fog cannons are primarily for protecting staff, and not intended for use in closed or unstaffed premises, so have been made available to businesses that have particularly experienced an aggravated robbery. [Note, this is separate to burglary or aggravated burglary – which a ‘ram-raid’ would be considered a type of].

Robertson said he expected more detail to be announced in the next week and said there were a number of sources of potential funding.