Nyika 'taking scalps' with 3rd pro fight, Comm Games in view

He might be enjoying some down time with family currently but make no mistake about Kiwi boxer David Nyika, he's ready for anyone, anywhere at anytime.

The 26-year-old is currently in Australia ahead of a fight against an unnamed opponent next month on the undercard of the lightweight unification bout between George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney in Melbourne.

Nyika told 1News there are "a few options" being thrown about currently for the June 5 fight at Marvel Stadium, but cementing one is proving to be a bit difficult.

"It does get a little bit tricky because I'm so early in my career and I'm not fighting for titles, I'm just taking scalps at the moment," Nyika said.

"But there's a lot of guys out there who will put their head on the chopping block - it's just a matter of paying them the right money which is fair."

Away from the ring, Nyika has been getting in some much-needed family time after more than six months away from home.

David Nyika makes his way to the ring to fight Anthony Carpin. (Source: Photosport)

"They actually made the trip over [from New Zealand] to see me," he said.

"I think they knew it was that important so having them here and around has been a massive boost for me because I'm a family man - home is where the heart is so if my heart comes here, it makes things a lot easier."

When he's not with his family though, Nyika is still "training the house down" to stay in top shape for both next month's fight and the Commonwealth Games later this year.

While his commitment to training has never been in doubt, he recently stayed in the UK where he worked alongside heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and Parker's trainer Andy Lee - a former middleweight champion.

David Nyika and Tyson Fury posy after six rounds of sparring. (Source: David Nyika / Instagram)

Nyika said his time overseas gave him an insight into the sort of work that goes in to moulding and maintaining a champion-level boxer.

"I've been working with some of the best guys on the planet getting the best sparring," he said.

"I think the combined records of the guys I've been sparring with are like 230 wins, six loses, four draws and I've worked with four world champions.

"I know all the players now and they all know me."

A golden return to the amateur scene

David Nyika poses with his gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. (Source: Photosport)

While Nyika's focus is predominantly on his fight next month, things are also starting to come together for his Commonwealth Games run in Birmingham in July and August.

"I've got guys doing all the data analysis for the [Commonwealth Games boxers]," Nyika said.

"They'll do a lot of the leg work for me [because] I've been focusing on my professional development because that's where my career is heading but I've got a great team around me."

Nyika will head to Birmingham looking to claim his third-straight gold, having won the light heavyweight crown in 2014 in Glasgow before topping the podium in the heavyweight division on the Gold Coast four years ago.

Unlike his last two efforts though, Nyika will come into Birmingham having started a professional career where his training has been focussed around fighting longer, rather than the three-round format used in amateur boxing, including the Commonwealth Games.

David Nyika and Anthony Carpin facing off in the UK. (Source: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Photosport)

Nyika said the quick transition back to the shorter fights shouldn't be an issue for him though.

"To be honest, I think I'm a six-round fighter at the moment and I'm still adapting to the longer fights," he said.

"But I'm not going to lose my three-round intensity in a year."

His 2-0 professional record reflects that with both his wins to date decided in the first round despite being scheduled to go at least four - the latest being last December when Anthony Carpin's corner retired their French fighter.

And going forward Nyika is looking to do exactly the same - in Melbourne and Birmingham.

"I'll fight anyone and everyone."