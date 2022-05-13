Massive fireball after trucks crash on US highway

A dump truck struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle while a highway technician was working alongside an interstate.

The impact caused an explosion.

Video recorded on a traffic camera shows the vehicle was struck while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate 77 in Green, Ohio.

The technician was picking up trash alongside the highway, according to ODOT.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital and are being treated for serious, injuries, an ODOT official said.