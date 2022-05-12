Watch: Motorists rush to aid of driver suffering medical episode

A Florida police department are looking to honour a group of people that came to the rescue of a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving.

On May 5, the woman was spotted by a co-worker slumped over the steering wheel as her car slowly rolled towards a busy Boynton Beach intersection.

The co-worker then ran into the middle of the intersection to try and help.

The incident caught the attention of other motorists and together they came together to stop the car, use a dumbbell to smash a rear window and move the car into a nearby carpark.

A nurse in the carpark called emergency services and provided medical attention until they arrived, police said.

Police on Wednesday shared video of the incident in the hopes of honouring the people who got out of their vehicles to help the woman and reunite them.

