One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries last night after what police are describing as a "disorderly incident" in Christchurch.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident, believed to be gang-related, occurred in the suburb of Linwood at around 11.10pm on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.