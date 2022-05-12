Mt Taranaki captured from International Space Station

Source: 1News

Mt Taranaki/Taranaki Maunga has been captured from above from the International Space Station.

ISS Above said on Thursday morning it had captured one of the clearest views of the dormant volcano it had ever seen.

Mt Taranaki/Taranaki Maunga was captured at 10.06am from 433km up.

MetService said dry southwest winds across the North Island had helped to remove moisture from the atmosphere, resulting in cloud-free skies in Taranaki on Thursday morning.

It comes as parts of NZ woke up to the coldest morning of the year so far, with the central North Island dipping below freezing.

New ZealandWeather NewsEnvironmentTaranaki

Popular Stories

1

Fundraiser launched for Kelly Meafua's pregnant wife, family

2

Investigation underway after woman's body found in Auckland

3

9392 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 9 deaths reported

4

Instagram hack targeting friends traps Auckland cafe owner

5

Locals react after massive Auckland development gets green light

Latest Stories

9392 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 9 deaths reported

'World's biggest trots driver' Jokic surprised with 2nd NBA MVP

Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family's estate

How can local government in Aotearoa become more diverse?

Mt Taranaki captured from International Space Station

Related Stories

Lone ferret kills majority of native birds at South Island colony

Time to get out winter woolies as cold snap hits NZ

Could half-price public transport in NZ be here to stay?

Proposal to sell 10 reserves for housing in Rotorua gains ground