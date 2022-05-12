Mt Taranaki captured from International Space Station

Mt Taranaki/Taranaki Maunga has been captured from above from the International Space Station.

ISS Above said on Thursday morning it had captured one of the clearest views of the dormant volcano it had ever seen.

Mt Taranaki/Taranaki Maunga was captured at 10.06am from 433km up.

MetService said dry southwest winds across the North Island had helped to remove moisture from the atmosphere, resulting in cloud-free skies in Taranaki on Thursday morning.

It comes as parts of NZ woke up to the coldest morning of the year so far, with the central North Island dipping below freezing.