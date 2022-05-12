Motorcyclist dies following crash near Auckland Airport

A motorcyclist has died after a crash near Auckland Airport on Thursday morning.

Crash at the intersection of Ihumatao Rd, near Auckland Airport.

Crash at the intersection of Ihumatao Rd, near Auckland Airport. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

The crash involving the motorbike and another vehicle happened just before 6am at the intersection of George Bolt Memorial Drive and Ihumātao Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to hospital, where they later died.

Two people inside the vehicle were also injured and police say they are currently in a moderate condition.

The road is currently closed between George Bolt Memorial and Tom Pearce Drives and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Instead, they say anyone entering and exiting the airport area should use State Highway 20B/Puhinui Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is involved and police say they will investigate the circumstances of the crash.

