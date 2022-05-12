Junior Fa promising 'violence' against Aussie rival Lucas Browne

New Zealand heavyweight Junior Fa is poised to take out more than a year’s worth of frustration on Lucas Browne on the undercard of the world title showdown between George Kambosos and Devon Haney in Melbourne next month.

Junior Fa goes on the attack against Kiwi heavyweight rival Joseph Parker in Auckland last year. (Source: Photosport)

Fa’s fight against Browne, which will be held in front of about 50,000 people at the Marvel Stadium before world champion Aussie Kambosos defends his lightweight title against American Haney on June 5, will be the first time Fa has fought since his showdown against Joseph Parker in February last year.

Since then Fa has had various offers, including a big one against rising Australian Justis Huni, promoted by Dean Lonergan, fall over, but now he’s set to shine on the big stage against Browne, who is past his best.

Fa is promising “violence” against Browne and considering former NRL player-turned-boxer Paul Gallen stopped Browne in the first round of their fight in April last year, a similar stoppage is highly likely.

“It’s been over a year since I’ve fought and in between there have been promises of possible fights like the Huni fight and others,” Fa told 1News. “During that time I’ve been drifting in and out of camps and getting the bad news that the fight isn’t happening, blah, blah.

“We’ve dealt with Dean before and we know he can pull out of stuff every now and then. We weren’t holding our breath – but we knew it was a possibility.

“Right now it’s all good – we’re a few weeks out and I’m performing well in the gym and can’t wait to get back into the ring.”

Joining Fa on the undercard are fellow Kiwis Hemi Ahio and David Nyika.

Heavyweight Ahio is fighting American Joe Jones and light heavyweight Nyika, who has been training with Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury in the United Kingdom, will face an opponent who is yet to be confirmed.

“It’s going to be a huge event and I know we’re going to get three wins for the Kiwis,” Fa, 32, said.

Browne is training with Huni in Australia but shouldn't unduly trouble Fa, a boxer with greater skills, power and fitness, and one keen to get back up the rankings after his loss and inactivity.

“You can’t underestimate him,” Fa said of Browne, a 43-year-old who has a 30-3 record.

“Technically he’s not great but he does hold power and that forces you to be sharp for the whole fight which is what I’m going to be.”

“Either way, it’s going to be a violent night because I’m going to be hitting him all night.”

Fa put in an impressive performance in his loss to favourite Parker, a former world champion, at Spark Arena last year; the fight went the distance and he hurt Parker several times.

It led to Parker ditching long-time trainer Kevin Barry in a search for improvement, but Fa himself hasn’t been able to move on until now.

“The fight did give me confidence,” said Fa, who now has a 19-1 record.

“It reassured me that I’m not far off. I’ve revisited that fight and I’ve tweaked a few things in the way that I train and spar. This fight I’m planning on putting on a more assertive approach. With that comes a lot more violence than slick boxing.”