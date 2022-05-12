Investigation underway after woman's body found in Auckland

A resident of the street where a woman has been found dead in the Auckland suburb of Papakura has described the incident as "devastating" and says he's still in shock.

Police cordon in Harper St, Pakakura following woman's death. (Source: 1News)

A police investigation is underway following the discovery at an address on Harper Street just before 8am today.

Police say they are treating the death as "unexplained" and will be conducting a scene examination.

A post mortem will be carried out at a later stage.

One resident of Harper St 1News spoke to says he came out of his house this morning to find a lot of police cars on the street and an officer later came to the door asking questions.

The man, who has lived there for two years, says it's a quiet street and he hadn't heard or seen anything out of the ordinary.

He described the woman's death as "devastating". "I'm still trying to digest what happened," he says.

Another resident says he got up at 7.30am and says he was driving when his wife rang him up to say the police had cordoned off the whole area around their house.

He says neither he nor his wife had heard anything either.

“I don’t think it’s one of the best neighbourhoods,” he told 1News.