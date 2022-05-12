Cool Blues in cheeky plug for teammate's sunscreen product

Source: 1News

Some beautiful autumn sunshine in Auckland has given a couple of members of the Blues the chance to cheekily spruik a teammate’s new product.

It was all teed up for captain Dalton Papalii when he was asked by 1News’ Andrew Saville if it was a good day when you had to wear zinc to training in May.

“One-hundred per cent,” a laughing Papalii said before the media stand-up finished.

Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry quickly realised the missed opportunity to plug red-headed flanker Tom Robinson’s range of zinc sunscreen.

“There was a plug there for Tom’s new product,” Coventry told Papalii, who jokingly replied that Robinson “doesn’t deserve it”.

“It’s called Zinc or Swim - he supplied all the boys, eh,” Papalii said.

“I just missed a chance, eh,” Papalii continued after joking that he gets a cut of sales.

A laughing Coventry continued: “It comes in all colours, Sav, it comes in white, yellow, and pink.”

On the brand’s website, Robinson and lock Josh Goodhue explain that they were “just two pasty kids, who were sick of getting sunburnt while training for rugby in the heat of summer”.

“We thought that colourful characters like ourselves deserve something a bit brighter, and so Zinc or Swim was conceived in the changing room.”

RugbyBlues

Popular Stories

1

Doctor Strange actress found guilty of child sex offences

2

Alleged child killer extradited from Palmerston North to Australia

3

Violent confrontation as man allegedly steals from Auckland enviro group

4

Fundraiser launched for Kelly Meafua's pregnant wife, family

5

Locals react after massive Auckland development gets green light

Latest Stories

3 charged over violence on final day of Parliament protest

'Budget 2022 will be about health' - Grant Robertson

Kelvin Davis: 'There is neither equality nor equity in Aotearoa'

Adams, Grizzlies dominate Golden State to keep NBA series alive

Violent confrontation as man allegedly steals from Auckland enviro group

Related Stories

Papalii's pride as resurgent Blues come through 'dark days'

Joe Schmidt's intensity a key influence at Blues, says Christie

Christie on Blues attack - 'It's crazy what these boys can do'

Opinion: Blues rolling back years to Super Rugby glory days