Cool Blues in cheeky plug for teammate's sunscreen product

Some beautiful autumn sunshine in Auckland has given a couple of members of the Blues the chance to cheekily spruik a teammate’s new product.

It was all teed up for captain Dalton Papalii when he was asked by 1News’ Andrew Saville if it was a good day when you had to wear zinc to training in May.

“One-hundred per cent,” a laughing Papalii said before the media stand-up finished.

Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry quickly realised the missed opportunity to plug red-headed flanker Tom Robinson’s range of zinc sunscreen.

“There was a plug there for Tom’s new product,” Coventry told Papalii, who jokingly replied that Robinson “doesn’t deserve it”.

“It’s called Zinc or Swim - he supplied all the boys, eh,” Papalii said.

“I just missed a chance, eh,” Papalii continued after joking that he gets a cut of sales.

A laughing Coventry continued: “It comes in all colours, Sav, it comes in white, yellow, and pink.”

On the brand’s website, Robinson and lock Josh Goodhue explain that they were “just two pasty kids, who were sick of getting sunburnt while training for rugby in the heat of summer”.

“We thought that colourful characters like ourselves deserve something a bit brighter, and so Zinc or Swim was conceived in the changing room.”