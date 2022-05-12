Alleged child killer extradited from Palmerston North to Australia

A woman who'd been living in Palmerston North has been successfully extradited to Sydney, Australia over an alleged murder in 1987.

The Porters Retreat property was searched by police. (Source: NSW Police.)

Police first received information in 2019 that a two-year-old girl was fatally assaulted by a woman known to her in 1987 at a Porters Retreat property, in the Blue Mountains.

Officers allege the now 60-year-old woman, who has been living in Palmerston North, was responsible.

New Zealand Police have confirmed she was taken into custody on November 16 last year.

However, a spokesperson for New South Wales Police has also told 1News the woman is not a New Zealand citizen.

Officials also believe she was assisted by a 70-year-old man in disposing of the child's remains.

Last year, police were seen at a Porters Retreat address, which included a search of dams on the property by police divers.

At the time they said the level of violence allegedly used against the toddler was "abhorrent".

The extradition flight from New Zealand arrived at Sydney International Airport on Thursday, and the woman has been taken to Mascot Police Station where she's expected to be charged with murder.