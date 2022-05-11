Weird and wonderful acts vie for Eurovision glory

Ukraine is one of the front-runners in this years Eurovision Song Contest.

The contest is in full swing in Italy and the Ukrainians are not only fan favourites, but are also tipped to take the crown.

Russia has been banned for invading another European country, while its ally, Belarus, has also been expelled, due to previous attempts to politicise its song entry.

The competition often reflects the mood of the continent.

Watch the video above to see all the hits from the musical melting pot before the final this weekend.

