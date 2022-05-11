Watch: Max Key quizzes Jacinda Ardern at business event

The son of former Prime Minister John Key has taken the opportunity to question Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a Business NZ event on Wednesday.

Ardern attended the event via Zoom as she's self-isolating, and confirmed New Zealand will fully open its border at the end of July.

Once she and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi had spoken, the floor was opened to questions, prompting one from Max Key.

He asked if she was concerned about government debt and its impact on future generations.

Once made aware who was asking the question, Ardern joked his query made up for her missing question time.

She said NZ's debt to GDP was relatively lower than the likes of the UK and US, and are now similar as to that in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

She said the Government is also keeping a close eye on surplus levels, alongside the new debt ceilings.

