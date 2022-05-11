Tradie learns NZ sign language for deaf employee

This New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) week has been a particularly special one for a deaf man in Auckland.
Gino Haines has received the award for Most Improved Flooring Apprentice of 2021, an achievement made possible because his boss was willing to learn NZSL.
Hamish Frost said he only knew a few signs when he employed Haines.
He saw potential in him and hoped to teach him a trade that would give him work for life, despite his deafness.
Frost told 1News, "I said, 'please can you teach me sign language?', so he did."
Four years on and Haines says, "I'm surprised we can actually communicate really fluently together."
The pair have come up with their own signs for the floor laying trade, with quick ways to say terms including carpet, underlay, temp nails and joining.
"One thing that's really good, is that, if I'm outside and my employee can be upstairs in a window, instead of having to yell I can talk to them using sign language."
He's encouraging other employers to embrace deaf employees, as he has.
"We are fortunate to have a strong existing New Zealand Sign Language strategy, which sets out the vision for the language going forward.
"I believe the new ministry will have a major role in giving prominence to this and bringing it to life."