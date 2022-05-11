Scott Robertson backing global north v south competition

Crusaders head coach and former All Black Scott Robertson has welcomed moves to resurrect the international rugby championship, which would pit the best of the northern and southern hemispheres against one another.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson (Source: Photosport)

Recent reports from the Northern Hemisphere state that representatives from the Six Nations plus South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina are meeting in Dublin this week to thrash out a plan that first got traction in 2019, before it was put on hold.

It has been said that the biennial tournament, which would be held in the middle of World Cup cycles, could start in 2026, include Japan in the southern group and also the often contentious issue of promotion and relegation.

A major sticking point has been the Northern Hemisphere clubs’ unhappiness with allowing their players to go on international duty for four weeks in November, rather than the current three, but that is said to be easing.

A source told The Guardian that the latest format had been “broadly agreed by all parties, including the players” and that significant progress was expected to be made this week.

The competition would involve England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales in the north, plus Australia, Argentina, Fiji, New Zealand, South Africa and Japan in the south.

European teams would play three matches on their summer tours against three different opponents and face the remaining three southern nations at home in November. The top two in each pool would meet each other in a fourth week in November. It means every Test would be significant in terms of qualification.

There would also be promotion/relegation aspect, allowing teams such as Tonga and Manu Samoa in the south and Georgia in the north a potential pathway to the top table.

Robertson, in Canberra preparing the Crusaders for their crunch match against the second-placed Brumbies on Friday, was firmly in favour of the proposal which would significantly increase revenue for all participating nations.

He also liked the idea of the northern and southern club champions playing off in a final; for example Munster or Toulouse playing the Blues or Crusaders.

“It’s important we keep aligned now so it’s a great chance to do it,” Robertson said. “If every Test match has got purpose and is leading to an outcome it just makes sense doesn’t it? If we can get aligned it means we can align the world club champs as well… so we have a club championship and an international championship in a cycle.

“For me, if it logistically lines up let’s do it, it’s a great idea.”

Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor felt the same.

"I'm not against it," he said. "You've seen those Northern Hemisphere teams step up a level and the rugby is going pretty good up there. You almost feel a little bit isolated in terms of where we are as a competition so it would be cool to find yourself against those teams as well.

"Northern Hemisphere [rugby] has gone to another level and it would be great to challenge ourselves in that respect."

Robertson added it was important to leave a pathway open for the Pacific Island nations. The original plan in 2019 which appeared to shut them out caused uproar, which was assuaged slightly by the added potential of promotion.

“They’ve definitely got to balance it to make sure every nation has equal opportunities,” he said.

“I like the idea of the promotion and relegation side of it so that every game counts. If you look at every competition around the world in any sport from football or whatever, that’s what is factored in and what makes it great.”