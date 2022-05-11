Richie Mo'unga rediscovers mojo as Crusaders look to up intensity

It’s there in his feet, his vision and his ability to execute a missile of a pass to outflank the opposition – Crusaders No.10 Richie Mo’unga is back to near his best, a return to form that could hardly have come at a better time.

Crusaders No.10 Richie Mo'unga evades Force wing Byron Ralston on the way to setting up Leicester Fainga'anuku's second try. (Source: Photosport)

“He is finding his groove,” said Crusaders coach Scott Robertson in agreement on Wednesday. “He had a couple of extra weeks off at the start of the year. He’s come in and it’s his team when he’s on in regards to the way we play and attack.”

The Crusaders, currently third on the Super Rugby Pacific table and preparing to face the second-placed Brumbies in Canberra on Friday, will feel they are capable of almost anything when an in-form Mo’unga is on the pitch.

And, after a slow start to the season by his standards, he showed his full value in his side’s 53-15 demolition of the Force in Perth.

Mo’unga didn’t play in the shock loss to the Waratahs in Sydney the week before when the Crusaders struggled to do even the basics right. As usual, his quality was missed by the red and blacks, but he failed to fire consistently in his team’s previous defeat to the Blues in Christchurch, becoming influential only in the second half.

However, one piece of attacking brilliance in particular from Mo’unga against the Force suggests the All Black has re-found his mojo.

Receiving quick ball from an attacking breakdown in the first half, Mo’unga used the footwork he has become renowned for to easily evade Force wing Byron Ralston and, noticing wing Leicester Fainga’anuku was unmarked on the left sideline, sent a pinpoint pass for Fainga’anuku to go over for the second of his three tries.

In the second half, standing behind the front attacking line, Mo’unga sent a similar wide pass off his left hand to find wing George Bridge on the right, Bridge chipping ahead for Will Jordan to steal in and score.

“He had the week off for the Waratahs week and came in for an important game and fronted up,” Robertson said.

“We know he’s a championship No.10. He can play at the highest level. He’s won a lot of crunch games for us off the back of individual brilliance but also guiding us around. If he gets that boot right he puts us into corners and puts pressure on the opposition. And when he needs to have a wee jam and use those beautiful feet, he can do that as well. Look, his game is coming along and it’s timely.”

Getting a fit and available Mo’unga on the pitch is now a non-negotiable for Robertson as he and his side attempt to leapfrog the Brumbies on the table in the hunt for a home quarter-final and semifinal.

But that’s not the case for Fainga’anuku, the Crusaders’ backline battering ram who put them on course for victory in Perth with a first-half hat-trick. Fainga’anuku is on the reserves bench, with the returning Sevu Reece on one wing, Bridge on the other, and David Havili and Jack Goodhue preferred in the midfield.

“It was extremely hard to leave our player of the day Leicester on the bench,” Robertson said. “A hat-trick and a great performance - but we just felt that his finishing power with Braydon [Ennor] will give us that ability to make a real impact and that’s what he can do.

“Jack is an incredible defensive centre and Dave is an incredible distributer who can cover No.10 for us. That’s the mix we’ve gone for. It’s going to be a huge aerial game, hence the back three, so that’s the shape we’ve gone for.”

Skipper and lock Scott Barrett returns from his suspension incurred for his red-carded high tackle against the Blues, with Ethan Blackadder wearing the No.7 jersey rather than Tom Christie as the Crusaders prepare for a physically intense challenge from easily the best Australian team in the competition.

Crusaders team to play the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday night, kick-off 9.45pm is:

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (C)

5. Sam Whitelock

6. Pablo Matera

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Cullen Grace

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. George Bridge

12. David Havili

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Sevu Reece

15. Will Jordan

Reserves:

16. Ricky Jackson

17. Finlay Brewis

18. Tamaiti Williams

19. Liam Hallam-Eames

20. Tom Christie

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Braydon Ennor

23. Leicester Fainga’anuku