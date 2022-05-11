Rats gnaw West Auckland fibre cables, knock out internet

Nearly 1000 Auckland homes are still offline after rats chewed through cables in Chorus' fibre broadband network.

Damaged cables in Chorus fibre broadband network (Source: Supplied)

Outages were reported at 969 properties across Te Atatū South and Te Atatū Peninsula at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, according to the Chorus website.

A Chorus spokesperson told 1News the damage was caused by rodents gnawing through fibre cables, and that technicians have been dispatched to the scene.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience that this will have caused to those without their fibre service yesterday evening and this morning, and we're working to restore services as quickly as possible."

ADVERTISEMENT

Chorus' website does not indicate when broadband services will be restored.

Several New Lynn properties have also been affected by the outages.

According to the Chorus website, fibre at impacted New Lynn properties is expected to be restored at 5.15pm on Wednesday, a full 24 hours after issues were first reported.