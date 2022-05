Police are concerned for the welfare of an elderly man missing from his home in Nelson for more than two weeks.

Richard Ford. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Richard Ford, 71, has been missing from his Tāhunanui home since the morning of April 24.

Police say he has not been in contact with family since, which is "out of character".

Anyone who sees Ford or has information about where he may be is advised to call 105, quoting file number 220428/4460.