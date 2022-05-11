NZR sets date for final vote on $300m Silver Lake deal

New Zealand Rugby [NZR] has set the date for the two-year Silver Lake saga to finally come to a close.

NZ Rugby House. (Source: Photosport)

NZR announced Wednesday a special general meeting will be held next month at the organisation's Auckland offices to allow members to vote on the $300 million deal.

It will be the final chapter in a rollercoaster ride for NZR who have had to deal with challenges from the players' association about the finer details of the deal with the US investment firm.

The latest twist saw NZR forced to delay voting on the proposal from last month's annual general meeting after the 26 Provincial Unions involved in the deal asked for more information.

However with all those issues finally ironed out, a vote will be cast on June 2.

Under the $300 million deal, Silver Lake will invest $200m into the game with another $100m set to come from co-investment with New Zealand-based institutions.

1News understands the top 14 provincial unions get around $1 million each straight away, with some of that filtering down to clubs.

Top-level professional players fare well in the deal as well, receiving 36.5 per cent of all revenue coming into the game as part of their collective bargaining agreement.

Once all investment has been made, Silver Lake will own up to 8.58 per cent of the commercial entity that will house all NZR's revenue-generating assets.