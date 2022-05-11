NZ border to fully reopen from end of July

New Zealand's border will fully reopen from the end of July, 1News understands.

Traveller arriving at Auckland International Airport from overseas (file picture). (Source: Getty)

It will be brought forward from October, and includes all non-visa waiver countries.

The possibility of the full border reopening earlier than initially signalled is something the Government has said was a possibility.

People from visa-waiver countries can already travel to New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to outline border changes at a speech in Auckland on Wednesday.

She will be appearing via Zoom as she is self-isolating.

Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will also attend the event.

Their speeches will be live streamed on 1News.co.nz and on Facebook.