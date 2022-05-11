New organisation for rainbow Indians in NZ launched

Being out, proud, and Indian in New Zealand, hasn’t been an easy journey for Fiji-born Shay Singh.

“In my 20s, I wouldn't participate in events, I wouldn't go to Diwali celebrations because I always felt judged,” he told 1News.

As an openly gay man, he felt he couldn’t embrace both his sexuality, and his Indian culture.

“You either pick between being a gay man living in a Western country or you pick your culture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to stop others in the Indian rainbow community having to choose between the two, Singh co-founded the Indian Origin Pride New Zealand organisation (IOPNZ).

“We want to be seen, we want our communities to know we exist, we want our communities to celebrate us,” he says.

Launched officially at Parliament on Tuesday, the new community group aims to support Indian rainbow people, and help the wider Indian community become more inclusive.

“This is step one and a very important one,” says Singh.

More than 50 people attended the launch, including Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, Wellington Mayor Andy Foster and Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

Hunt says the launch shows a cultural shift in New Zealand.

“All of our cultures change over time and that’s what we’re seeing here,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a part of both the Indian and rainbow community herself, IOPNZ Treasurer Michelle Pillay says acknowledging minorities within minorities, is crucial to inclusivity.

“To celebrate our culture, as well as being rainbow, intersectionality is very important,” she says.

She hopes this new organisation will help other rainbow Indians feel seen, and supported.

“We are here for them and we know what they’re going through,” she says.

The group is creating a peer support programme, and will continue working with Indian community leaders and organisations to ensure everyone in the community feels safe being who they are.