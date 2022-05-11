McCullum a contender for England Test coach job - report

The Black Caps' upcoming Test series against England could have yet another Kiwi twist added to it with former NZ captain Brendon McCullum reportedly being considered to take over as coach of the English side.

Brendon McCullum. (Source: Getty)

UK media are reporting McCullum has become a leading contender to take over as England's Test coach following the departure of Chris Silverwood earlier this year after the team's horror Ashes campaign.

Following Silverwood's departure, England decided they would look for separate coaches for the their Test and white-ball sides.

McCullum was initially believed to be in the running for the limited-overs job, given his coaching experience has predominately been in T20. He also has a close friendship with England's white ball captain Eoin Morgan, but reports in the UK now suggest he could be handed the red ball role instead.

McCullum, who played 101 Tests for the Black Caps over 12 years, has never coached at a first-class level but has honed his skills with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders in the IPL and CPL, respectively.

It is believed Gary Kirsten, who was overlooked for the job back when Silverwood was hired in 2019, is also in the running.

Chris Silverwood. (Source: Getty)

Should McCullum be appointed, it would see him team up with New Zealand-born England captain Ben Stokes, who took over the leadership of the Test side last month.

Stokes' first series as skipper will be against the Black Caps, with the first Test at Lord's on June 2.

